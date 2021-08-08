Helios Technologies (HLIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.30-3.50 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLIO opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $82.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

