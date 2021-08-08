Henry Schuck Sells 786,607 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $47,400,937.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,400,937.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $18,016,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 280.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $65,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,989.0% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,210,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

