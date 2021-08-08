Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,441. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.99. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

