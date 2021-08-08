Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.080-$6.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.440-$1.480 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.40.

NYSE:HRC traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 449,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

