Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 35,226 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $54.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

