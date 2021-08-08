Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 30 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,344.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,470.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

