Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 312.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.75 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.