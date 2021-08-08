Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Materion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Materion by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Materion by 572.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Materion during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

