Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $975,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $40.99 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.