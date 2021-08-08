Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,110,000 after purchasing an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,824,000 after purchasing an additional 99,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other Skyline Champion news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 60,000 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,692 shares of company stock worth $9,912,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

