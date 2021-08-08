Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,303,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $24,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after acquiring an additional 411,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KTB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KTB opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.36. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

