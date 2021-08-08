Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report $56.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.94 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year sales of $224.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $224.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $265.88 million, with estimates ranging from $244.86 million to $286.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,927. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $465,294.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock worth $3,498,737 in the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.