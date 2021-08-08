Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.03 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Hiscox stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

