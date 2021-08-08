Holo (HOT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Holo has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $276.75 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00054657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00840579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00101214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040058 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,717,426 coins. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Holo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

