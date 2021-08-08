HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.41. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $852.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.