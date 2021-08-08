Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 65.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE:HON opened at $229.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

