Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.35. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

