H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

