HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $680.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $600.00 to $680.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $251.33 and a 1 year high of $660.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

