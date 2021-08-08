HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Truist Securities

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $625.91.

Shares of HUBS opened at $659.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.14. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $251.33 and a 52-week high of $660.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,782,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

