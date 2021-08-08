Huobi BTC Price Tops $44,520.04 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 8th. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $20.05 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $44,520.04 or 1.00808227 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00150435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,455.89 or 1.00662961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.99 or 0.00799279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.