Hydra Price Hits $17.52 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Hydra has a market capitalization of $67.59 million and approximately $765,114.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $17.52 or 0.00039945 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00125821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00148333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,789.30 or 0.99854529 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.00787629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,613,892 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

