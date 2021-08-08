Hyve Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $679,919.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hyve has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00044002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00124712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00145413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.74 or 1.00099927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.60 or 0.00788213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

