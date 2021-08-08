ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) PT Lowered to $225.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $193.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

