iExec RLC Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.91 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00007740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $267.02 million and $25.91 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

iExec RLC Coin Trading

