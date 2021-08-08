IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,589,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,343 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.