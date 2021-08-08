IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.