IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 4,299 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

