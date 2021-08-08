IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 1,052.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after buying an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of -1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.34.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,178 shares of company stock worth $475,713. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.