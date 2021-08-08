IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 price objective on IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.25.

IGM stock opened at C$45.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.28. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$28.88 and a 52 week high of C$46.06.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0599998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 4,500 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$197,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,366.70.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

