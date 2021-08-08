Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.28.

ILMN stock traded down $18.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.24. The company had a trading volume of 831,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

