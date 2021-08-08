Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Illumina also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.30-$6.50 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.28.
ILMN stock traded down $18.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.24. The company had a trading volume of 831,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,813. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.86. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18 and a beta of 0.92.
In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
