ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0255 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $290,355.23 and $127,584.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,384,312 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

