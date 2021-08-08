IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post sales of $58.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the highest is $65.40 million. IMAX posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $234.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE IMAX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 477,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,135. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $913.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

