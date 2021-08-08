Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

In related news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

