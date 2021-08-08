Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98. Impel NeuroPharma has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39. Research analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Impel NeuroPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

