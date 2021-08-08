Incent (INCNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $957,006.10

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Incent has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $957,006.10 and $23.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00046143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00130538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00150435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,455.89 or 1.00662961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.99 or 0.00799279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.