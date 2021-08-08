Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,094 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 61.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

