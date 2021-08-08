INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 33.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%.

Shares of INDT opened at $67.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $521.21 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INDT shares. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

