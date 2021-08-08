Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 203,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,736,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 119,660 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 93,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

