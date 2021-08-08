InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IFRX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of IFRX opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

