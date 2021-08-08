Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$24.00 target price on the stock.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.13.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.72%.

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

