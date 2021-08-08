Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $213.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $228.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $108.50 and a 1-year high of $230.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

