Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.79 and last traded at $28.86. Approximately 4,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

