Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.10). Inogen reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGN stock traded up $3.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.28. 492,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,556. Inogen has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

