Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $39.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

