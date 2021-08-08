Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases 3,985 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $44,074.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson acquired 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

