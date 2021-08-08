Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Sells 16,576 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $1,942,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of AutoNation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40.

AutoNation stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

