Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian R. Niccol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,887.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,132.97 and a 12-month high of $1,912.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,568.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,742.52.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

