Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) SVP Sells $609,476.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $219.65 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

