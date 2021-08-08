Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Sells $4,840,648.38 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total value of $4,840,648.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $685.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $635.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.20.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
